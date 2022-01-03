UNC Wilmington goes for its fifth straight win Monday night when it travels to Hofstra.

Note: Game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the UNC Wilmington program.

UNC Wilmington and Hofstra battle Monday night in the first of two meetings this season.

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Hofstra in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

UNC Wilmington comes into the contest on a four-game winning streak that improved its record to 7–6 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The last time the Seahawks played they beat Delaware 70–68 with Jaylen Sims making two free throws with three seconds left. The win got UNC Wilmington to 1–0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

On Monday night, the Seahawks will look to stay perfect in conference play when they travel to play a Hofstra team that is coming off a loss to William & Mary. The loss was a tough one for the Pride as they gave up a basket with 10 seconds left in the 63–62 defeat.

It was just the second loss in their last nine games and snapped a three-game winning streak.

Hofstra comes into this game as a huge favorite, but are coming off an upset loss and need to make sure it isn't looking ahead as it tries not to fall into an 0–2 hole in CAA play.

