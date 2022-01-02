UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Key Stats for Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington
- The Pride average 12.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Seahawks allow (66.0).
- The Seahawks average 5.2 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Pride give up (71.6).
- The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
- The Seahawks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Pride have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Aaron Estrada leads his squad in both rebounds (5.6) and assists (4.8) per game, and also averages 13.9 points. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Darlinstone Dubar puts up a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.7 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 57.4% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Cooks paces the Pride at 16.1 points per contest, while also posting 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Jalen Ray posts 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in college basketball).
- Omar Silverio is averaging 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Jaylen Sims is the Seahawks' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and rebounder (6.3), and contributes 1.6 assists.
- Mike Okauru is the Seahawks' top assist man (2.7 per game), and he averages 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Shykeim Phillips is posting 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Seahawks get 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Trazarien White.
- Jaylen Fornes is posting 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 26.5% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
How To Watch
January
3
2022
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)