How to Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNC-Wilmington looks for its seventh win in a row when it takes on James Madison on Thursday.

The Seahawks maintained their hold on first place in the Colonial Athletic Association with an 86-78 victory over Charleston on Monday. UNC-Wilmington (9-5, 3-3) is 3-3 in road games this season. 

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Senior guard Jaylen Sims leads the Seahawks with 14.0 points per game, while graduate student Mike Okauru (11.6) and junior Shykeim Phillips (10.5) are also averaging in double figures.

A big reason for their success this season has been how well they have taken care of the ball. UNC-Wilmington has 10 or fewer turnovers in each of its first three conference games. 

JMU (11-4, 2-2) begins a four-game homestand that comes at exactly the right time. The Dukes are looking to bounce back from a difficult loss against Elon. Much of the game came down to three-pointers. The Dukes lost 90-67, as the Phoenix knocked down 17 shots from beyond the arc. 

The Dukes have not won eight home games in consecutive seasons since 2014-15 (12) and 2015-16 (12).

The UNC-Wilmington and JMU rivalry is the second longest for the Seahawks, ranking only behind longtime state rival Campbell.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
20
2022

UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

