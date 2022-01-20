Skip to main content

How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 3-0 CAA) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

How to Watch JMU vs. UNC Wilmington

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center

JMU vs UNC Wilmington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

JMU

-6

146.5 points

Key Stats for JMU vs. UNC Wilmington

  • The 78.3 points per game the Dukes put up are 11.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (66.9).
  • The Seahawks score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 68.7 the Dukes give up to opponents.
  • The Dukes are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
  • The Seahawks' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

JMU Players to Watch

  • Takal Molson paces his team in assists per contest (2.5), and also averages 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Vado Morse puts up 12.9 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Justin Amadi averages 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 64.7% from the field.
  • Charles Falden posts 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Julien Wooden posts 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Jaylen Sims is posting team highs in points (13.8 per game) and rebounds (5.9). And he is delivering 1.7 assists, making 36.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Mike Okauru is the Seahawks' top assist man (3.0 per game), and he puts up 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.
  • The Seahawks receive 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Shykeim Phillips.
  • Trazarien White gives the Seahawks 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • James Baker is putting up 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
