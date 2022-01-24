How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 0-7 CAA) aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 5-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Matthews Arena.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northeastern -2.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

The 64.9 points per game the Huskies put up are the same as the Seahawks give up.

The Seahawks average only 1.0 fewer point per game (69.3) than the Huskies allow (70.3).

This season, the Huskies have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have made.

The Seahawks are shooting 40.4% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty leads his team in rebounds per game (8.7), and also posts 10.1 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nikola Djogo leads the Huskies at 2.1 assists per game, while also putting up 5.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Jahmyl Telfort is tops on his team in both points (13.1) and assists (1.6) per game, and also averages 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Shaquille Walters puts up 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jason Strong puts up 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the floor.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch