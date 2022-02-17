How to Watch UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Towson Tigers

The top two teams in the Colonial Conference battle it out as North Carolina at Wilmington takes on Towson on Thursday night.

UNC-Wilmington is the No. 1 seed in the Colonial Conference with an 18-7 overall record and a 12-2 best conference record. Since the beginning of 2022, this team has only lost two games. Their two conference losses were both on the road to Elon and Hofstra.

Jaylen Sims leads the Seahawks in scoring and rebounding with 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on average. Mike Okauru also adds 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a team-high 2.5 assists per game.

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Towson is the No. 2 ranked team in the same conference as UNC-Wilmington. The Tigers are 19-7 overall and 10-3 in conference play, just half a game behind the Seahawks.

The Tigers have lost just three games since the new year started. They lost one at Drexel, one at Northeastern, and one at home against UNC-Wilmington.

The team is led by Cam Holden who averages 13.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game leading his team in scoring and rebounding averages.

These two teams have played each other once before this game. The Seahawks came out on top 81-77 in a close battle. Cam Holden scored 18 points in the loss and Shykeim Phillips scored 18 with the win.

