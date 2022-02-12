How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

Boise State hosts UNLV on Friday night looking to stay at the top of the Mountain West standings

Boise State bounced back from its first conference loss of the year on Saturday when it beat San Jose State 76-60. The Broncos had lost to Wyoming 72-65 on Thursday but were able to stop the bleeding to stay at the top of the Mountain West with the Cowboys.

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The loss to Wyoming snapped a 14 game winning streak and kept Boise State from getting the season sweep.

Friday night they take on an UNLV team that has won three of four and is playing as well as it has all year.

The Rebels easily took care of a pesky Air Force team on Tuesday 78-44. The win came after they had got beat by Utah State and got them back over .500 in the Mountain West at 6-5.

UNLV lost earlier in the year to Air Force, but looked like a completely different team on Tuesday night.

The Rebels now get a tough test against a very good Boise State team, but they showed just two weeks ago that they can pull off an upset when they beat Colorado State 88-74.

Friday night they will look to do the same thing against the Broncos.

