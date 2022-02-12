Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State hosts UNLV on Friday night looking to stay at the top of the Mountain West standings

Boise State bounced back from its first conference loss of the year on Saturday when it beat San Jose State 76-60. The Broncos had lost to Wyoming 72-65 on Thursday but were able to stop the bleeding to stay at the top of the Mountain West with the Cowboys.

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the UNLV at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to Wyoming snapped a 14 game winning streak and kept Boise State from getting the season sweep.

Friday night they take on an UNLV team that has won three of four and is playing as well as it has all year.

The Rebels easily took care of a pesky Air Force team on Tuesday 78-44. The win came after they had got beat by Utah State and got them back over .500 in the Mountain West at 6-5.

UNLV lost earlier in the year to Air Force, but looked like a completely different team on Tuesday night.

The Rebels now get a tough test against a very good Boise State team, but they showed just two weeks ago that they can pull off an upset when they beat Colorado State 88-74.

Friday night they will look to do the same thing against the Broncos.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17539525 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17661938
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Canada

1 minute ago
USATSI_17654598 (1)
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada in Canada

56 minutes ago
USATSI_15498093
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at California in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_15690887
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_15498042 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlas

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy