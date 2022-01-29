Colorado State hosts UNLV on Friday night looking to win its sixth straight game in men's college basketball.

Colorado State stayed hot on Tuesday night when it beat Nevada 77–66. The win improved its Mountain West record to 6–1 and has it in second place in the conference standings.

How to Watch UNLV at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Rams have been great this year but are sitting outside the AP Top 25. They are 16–1 overall but are trying to prove they belong with the top teams.

On Friday night, they will look to continue to prove themselves when they host a UNLV team coming off a loss to San Diego State on Monday night.

The Rebels are now under .500 at 3–4 in the Mountain West as they have alternated wins and losses over the last eight games.

UNLV has brought in a lot of new players this year and the inconsistency has shown.

On Friday, the Rebels get a tough test and will have to play their best game of the year if they want to take down a very good Colorado State team.

