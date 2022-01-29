Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State hosts UNLV on Friday night looking to win its sixth straight game in men's college basketball.

Colorado State stayed hot on Tuesday night when it beat Nevada 77–66. The win improved its Mountain West record to 6–1 and has it in second place in the conference standings.

How to Watch UNLV at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the UNLV at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams have been great this year but are sitting outside the AP Top 25. They are 16–1 overall but are trying to prove they belong with the top teams.

On Friday night, they will look to continue to prove themselves when they host a UNLV team coming off a loss to San Diego State on Monday night.

The Rebels are now under .500 at 3–4 in the Mountain West as they have alternated wins and losses over the last eight games.

UNLV has brought in a lot of new players this year and the inconsistency has shown.

On Friday, the Rebels get a tough test and will have to play their best game of the year if they want to take down a very good Colorado State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

UNLV at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17569949
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Stars

1 minute ago
USATSI_17570848
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Coyotes

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates a second period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_15760876
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Suns

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy