UNLV and Fresno State battle on Wednesday night looking to get back in the win column in Mountain West action

UNLV finishes a two-game road trip on Wednesday night when it travels to Fresno State looking to bounce back from a close loss to Boise State on Friday.

How to Watch UNLV at Fresno State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Rebels were coming off one of its best games of the year when they dominated Air Force 73-44, but they couldn't make enough plays late to upset the Broncos to make it two wins in a row.

The loss dropped the Rebels back to .500 in the Mountain West at 6-6 and it was their fourth loss in the last five road games.

Wednesday night, they will look to reverse that trend as they go for a season split with Fresno State.

The Bulldogs beat the Rebels 73-68 back on Jan. 14. That win was part of a three-game winning streak, but they have gone just 3-4 since that streak.

Fresno State has lost the last two games to Wyoming and Colorado State, but both came by five or fewer points as it tried to pull off upsets of the top teams in the Mountain West.

The Bulldogs are now just 6-5 in the conference and are looking to avoid falling even further back on Wednesday night.

