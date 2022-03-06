Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico looks to get revenge on home court tonight against UNLV on Saturday night in this men's basketball matchup.

UNLV looks to keep its foot on the gas as it plays its final regular-season game against New Mexico. The Rebels have won four of their last five games as they look to keep up that momentum going into the Mountain West tournament. 

How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream UNLV at New Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They bounced back after a 10-point defeat against Boise State to go on to defeat Wyoming 64-57 in their last game. It was a very tight first half but UNLV pulled away in the second as Royce Hamm Jr. led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hamm Jr. stepped up big alongside Bryce Hamilton who scored 15 and is the Rebels leading scoring averaging 21.6 points per game.

Look for Hamilton and Hamm Jr. to have a big night against New Mexico as they stepped up big in the first matchup against the Lobos. But it was Junior Donovan Williams that had the biggest game that night scoring 29 as UNLV beat New Mexico 85-56 back in January. It will be an uphill battle for New Mexico to get revenge in this rematch. 

The Lobos have dropped four of their last five games but they will have a home-court advantage in this one. They are also coming off a very close loss to Fresno State which New Mexico only lost by three points. The conference record might not be where they'd like but the Lobos have played their opponent incredibly close the last two games and you can expect more of the same here tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

UNLV at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17725995
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_16981565
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates off the ice prior to the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) n the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy