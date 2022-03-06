How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico

New Mexico looks to get revenge on home court tonight against UNLV on Saturday night in this men's basketball matchup.

UNLV looks to keep its foot on the gas as it plays its final regular-season game against New Mexico. The Rebels have won four of their last five games as they look to keep up that momentum going into the Mountain West tournament.

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

They bounced back after a 10-point defeat against Boise State to go on to defeat Wyoming 64-57 in their last game. It was a very tight first half but UNLV pulled away in the second as Royce Hamm Jr. led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hamm Jr. stepped up big alongside Bryce Hamilton who scored 15 and is the Rebels leading scoring averaging 21.6 points per game.

Look for Hamilton and Hamm Jr. to have a big night against New Mexico as they stepped up big in the first matchup against the Lobos. But it was Junior Donovan Williams that had the biggest game that night scoring 29 as UNLV beat New Mexico 85-56 back in January. It will be an uphill battle for New Mexico to get revenge in this rematch.

The Lobos have dropped four of their last five games but they will have a home-court advantage in this one. They are also coming off a very close loss to Fresno State which New Mexico only lost by three points. The conference record might not be where they'd like but the Lobos have played their opponent incredibly close the last two games and you can expect more of the same here tonight.

