How to Watch UNLV at Utah State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State hosts conference foe UNLV on Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game

Utah State has gotten back on track over the last week and a half. The Aggies have won four straight including a big win over San Diego State. 

How to Watch UNVL at Utah State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UNVL at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winning streak comes after they had lost four straight and dropped to just 1-5 in the Mountain West.

All four of those losses were by single digits as they weren't playing poorly. They figured it out, though, as their last four wins have all come by at least 16 points.

Saturday night they will look to stay hot against a UNLV team that has won two straight.

The Rebels picked up a big upset at Colorado State last Friday night and then made it two in a row with a win at home against Nevada on Tuesday.

They have now won three of their last four and have climbed over .500 in the Mountain West at 5-4. 

It is one of the best stretches all season for the Rebels and Saturday night they will look to slow down a good Utah State team as they play the first of four road games over their next six.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

UNLV at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
