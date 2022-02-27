Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-2 MWC) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the UNLV Rebels (17-11, 9-6 MWC), winners of three straight as well. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Boise State

  • The Broncos average just 3.5 more points per game (68.5) than the Rebels give up (65.0).
  • The Rebels' 70.5 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 59.6 the Broncos allow.
  • The Broncos are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 41.9% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.1 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.0 per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kigab and Armus lead Boise State on the defensive end, with Kigab leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Armus in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton is the top scorer for the Rebels with 21.9 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his statistics.
  • UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.9 per game.
  • Hamilton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Keshon Gilbert (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while Hamm (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

UNLV

W 69-63

Home

2/13/2022

Colorado State

L 77-74

Home

2/16/2022

Air Force

W 85-59

Away

2/19/2022

Utah State

W 68-57

Home

2/22/2022

San Diego State

W 58-57

Home

2/26/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Air Force

W 78-44

Home

2/11/2022

Boise State

L 69-63

Away

2/16/2022

Fresno State

W 60-57

Away

2/19/2022

Colorado State

W 72-51

Home

2/22/2022

Nevada

W 62-54

Away

2/26/2022

Boise State

-

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

3/5/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Boise State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

