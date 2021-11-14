Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (0-0) battle the UNLV Rebels (0-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Cal
- Last year, the Rebels recorded 69.4 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.
- The Golden Bears' 65.4 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 67.5 the Rebels gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Rebels had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents knocked down.
- The Golden Bears shot at a 43.0% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.0 points per game last season.
- David Jenkins Jr. made 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown and Kelly were defensive standouts last season, with Brown averaging 1.4 steals per game and Kelly collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 64-58
Home
11/13/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/15/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/24/2021
Whittier
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/1/2021
SMU
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCSD
L 80-67
Home
11/13/2021
UNLV
-
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
-
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
