    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The California Golden Bears (0-0) battle the UNLV Rebels (0-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Cal

    Key Stats for UNLV vs. Cal

    • Last year, the Rebels recorded 69.4 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.
    • The Golden Bears' 65.4 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 67.5 the Rebels gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Rebels had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents knocked down.
    • The Golden Bears shot at a 43.0% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.0 points per game last season.
    • David Jenkins Jr. made 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Ryan Betley knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brown and Kelly were defensive standouts last season, with Brown averaging 1.4 steals per game and Kelly collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    UNLV Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 64-58

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Whittier

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UCSD

    L 80-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    California at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

