How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Moby Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-15
141.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. UNLV
- The Rams record 78.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 66.2 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels average just 4.7 more points per game (70.3) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.6).
- The Rams are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy leads the Rams with 18.8 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.
- Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 5.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 15.1 points.
- Dischon Thomas puts up 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field.
- John Tonje is putting up 9.9 points, 0.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
- Chandler Jacobs is averaging 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is No. 1 on the Rebels in scoring (19.9 points per game) and assists (2.0), and posts 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging a team-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.5 points and 0.6 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Donovan Williams gives the Rebels 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jordan McCabe tops the Rebels in assists (4.4 per game), and posts 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Michael Nuga gives the Rebels 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
