How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Moby Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -15 141.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. UNLV

The Rams record 78.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 66.2 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels average just 4.7 more points per game (70.3) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.6).

The Rams are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy leads the Rams with 18.8 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.

Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 5.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 15.1 points.

Dischon Thomas puts up 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field.

John Tonje is putting up 9.9 points, 0.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Chandler Jacobs is averaging 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UNLV Players to Watch