How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Moby Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV

Colorado State vs UNLV Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-15

141.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. UNLV

  • The Rams record 78.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 66.2 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels average just 4.7 more points per game (70.3) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.6).
  • The Rams are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy leads the Rams with 18.8 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.
  • Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 5.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 15.1 points.
  • Dischon Thomas puts up 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field.
  • John Tonje is putting up 9.9 points, 0.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
  • Chandler Jacobs is averaging 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton is No. 1 on the Rebels in scoring (19.9 points per game) and assists (2.0), and posts 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging a team-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.5 points and 0.6 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Donovan Williams gives the Rebels 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jordan McCabe tops the Rebels in assists (4.4 per game), and posts 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Michael Nuga gives the Rebels 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

UNLV at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
