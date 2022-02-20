Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) reacts with guard Isaiah Stevens (4) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC) will host the Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State

  • The Rams record 77.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 66.0 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 67.0 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.9 points and grabs 7.8 boards per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dishing out 5.0 assists per game while scoring 15.3 PPG.
  • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Roddy, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
  • Stevens and Roddy lead Colorado State on the defensive end, with Stevens leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Roddy in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton sits at the top of the Rebels scoring leaderboard with 21.7 points per game. He also pulls down 4.6 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.6 assists per game for UNLV to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jordan McCabe has the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 7.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Hamilton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hamm with 0.9 per game.

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

San Diego State

W 58-57

Home

2/8/2022

Nevada

W 82-72

Away

2/11/2022

Fresno State

W 65-50

Home

2/13/2022

Boise State

W 77-74

Away

2/17/2022

New Mexico

W 83-68

Away

2/19/2022

UNLV

-

Away

2/23/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

2/26/2022

Utah State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Boise State

-

Home

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Nevada

W 69-58

Home

2/5/2022

Utah State

L 90-75

Away

2/8/2022

Air Force

W 78-44

Home

2/11/2022

Boise State

L 69-63

Away

2/16/2022

Fresno State

W 60-57

Away

2/19/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

2/22/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/26/2022

Boise State

-

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

3/5/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Colorado State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
