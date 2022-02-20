How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) reacts with guard Isaiah Stevens (4) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC) will host the Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State

The Rams record 77.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 66.0 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 67.0 the Rams give up.

The Rams are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.9 points and grabs 7.8 boards per game.

Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dishing out 5.0 assists per game while scoring 15.3 PPG.

The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Roddy, who makes 1.5 threes per game.

Stevens and Roddy lead Colorado State on the defensive end, with Stevens leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Roddy in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton sits at the top of the Rebels scoring leaderboard with 21.7 points per game. He also pulls down 4.6 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.

Royce Hamm Jr. has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.6 assists per game for UNLV to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jordan McCabe has the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 7.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Hamilton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hamm with 0.9 per game.

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 San Diego State W 58-57 Home 2/8/2022 Nevada W 82-72 Away 2/11/2022 Fresno State W 65-50 Home 2/13/2022 Boise State W 77-74 Away 2/17/2022 New Mexico W 83-68 Away 2/19/2022 UNLV - Away 2/23/2022 Wyoming - Home 2/26/2022 Utah State - Away 3/5/2022 Boise State - Home

UNLV Schedule