UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 MWC) hit the road in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (9-6, 1-1 MWC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Fresno State

  • The 66.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are just one more point than the Rebels give up (65.6).
  • The Rebels' 71.3 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 55.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • The Rebels' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Orlando Robinson, who puts up 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Hill leads Fresno State in assists, averaging 2.9 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
  • Anthony Holland leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton is at the top of the Rebels scoring leaderboard with 18.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
  • The UNLV leaders in rebounding and assists are Royce Hamm Jr. with 10.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Jordan McCabe with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).
  • Hamilton is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • UNLV's leader in steals is Hamilton (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (one per game).

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Cal Poly

W 83-48

Home

12/21/2021

Utah

L 55-50

Away

12/23/2021

Weber State

W 69-43

Away

12/28/2021

Boise State

L 65-55

Away

1/11/2022

San Jose State

W 79-59

Home

1/14/2022

UNLV

-

Away

1/18/2022

Utah State

-

Home

1/21/2022

Nevada

-

Away

1/25/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

1/28/2022

Boise State

-

Home

2/1/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Hartford

W 95-78

Home

12/15/2021

Omaha

W 84-71

Home

12/22/2021

San Diego

W 80-57

Home

1/1/2022

San Diego State

L 62-55

Home

1/11/2022

New Mexico

W 85-56

Home

1/14/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/17/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/28/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Fresno State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16063818
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Grizzlies

57 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Kings

1 hour ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy