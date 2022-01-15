UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 MWC) hit the road in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (9-6, 1-1 MWC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Fresno State
- The 66.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are just one more point than the Rebels give up (65.6).
- The Rebels' 71.3 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 55.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Rebels' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
Fresno State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Orlando Robinson, who puts up 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Hill leads Fresno State in assists, averaging 2.9 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
- Anthony Holland leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is at the top of the Rebels scoring leaderboard with 18.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
- The UNLV leaders in rebounding and assists are Royce Hamm Jr. with 10.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Jordan McCabe with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).
- Hamilton is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- UNLV's leader in steals is Hamilton (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (one per game).
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Cal Poly
W 83-48
Home
12/21/2021
Utah
L 55-50
Away
12/23/2021
Weber State
W 69-43
Away
12/28/2021
Boise State
L 65-55
Away
1/11/2022
San Jose State
W 79-59
Home
1/14/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/18/2022
Utah State
-
Home
1/21/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/25/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
1/28/2022
Boise State
-
Home
2/1/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Hartford
W 95-78
Home
12/15/2021
Omaha
W 84-71
Home
12/22/2021
San Diego
W 80-57
Home
1/1/2022
San Diego State
L 62-55
Home
1/11/2022
New Mexico
W 85-56
Home
1/14/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/17/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/28/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
How To Watch
January
14
2022
Fresno State at UNLV
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)