How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) at Save Mart Center, tipping off at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
Fresno State vs UNLV Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Fresno State

-6

126 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. UNLV

  • The 66.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are the same as the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels average 13.3 more points per game (71.2) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (57.9).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson leads his team in both points (18.9) and rebounds (8.3) per game, and also averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Holland posts 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Isaiah Hill is tops on the Bulldogs at 3.0 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 10.0 points.
  • Leo Colimerio posts 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 62.8% from the field.
  • Jordan Campbell is averaging 7.3 points, 1.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton tops the Rebels in scoring (21.9 points per game) and assists (2.1), and averages 4.5 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (9.5 per game), and he contributes 8.3 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Donovan Williams is posting 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Jordan McCabe paces the Rebels in assists (4.8 per game), and posts 6.8 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Michael Nuga gives the Rebels 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

UNLV at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
