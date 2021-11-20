UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-0) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) at 12:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Crisler Center.
How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Crisler Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-12.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. UNLV
- Last year, the Wolverines put up 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than the Rebels gave up (67.5).
- The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents made.
- The Rebels' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner posted 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Hunter Dickinson posted 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest last year -- both team highs. He also put up 0.9 assists, shooting 59.8% from the floor.
- Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mike Smith averaged a team-best 5.3 assists per contest last season. He also put up 9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 41.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eli Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 9 points a contest.
- David Jenkins Jr. hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled one block per contest.
