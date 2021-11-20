UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNLV Rebels (3-0) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) at 12:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Crisler Center.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV

    Michigan vs UNLV Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -12.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. UNLV

    • Last year, the Wolverines put up 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than the Rebels gave up (67.5).
    • The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents made.
    • The Rebels' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner posted 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Hunter Dickinson posted 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest last year -- both team highs. He also put up 0.9 assists, shooting 59.8% from the floor.
    • Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Mike Smith averaged a team-best 5.3 assists per contest last season. He also put up 9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 41.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Eli Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 9 points a contest.
    • David Jenkins Jr. hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled one block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Michigan at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
