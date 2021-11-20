UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (3-0) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) at 12:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Crisler Center.

How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -12.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. UNLV

Last year, the Wolverines put up 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than the Rebels gave up (67.5).

The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents made.

The Rebels' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Franz Wagner posted 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Hunter Dickinson posted 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest last year -- both team highs. He also put up 0.9 assists, shooting 59.8% from the floor.

Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike Smith averaged a team-best 5.3 assists per contest last season. He also put up 9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 41.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Eli Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch