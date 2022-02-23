How to Watch UNLV vs Nevada

Nevada hosts in-state rival UNLV on Tuesday night looking to win four straight games.

Nevada snapped a six-game losing streak on Feb. 11 when it upset Utah State and then followed it up with consecutive wins against San Jose State last week.

How to Watch UNLV at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UNLV at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The three straight wins are just the second time all year the Wolf Pack have gone on a winning streak and it has moved them just one game under .500 at 12-13 overall.

Tuesday night they will look to avenge an earlier season loss to UNLV before they hit the road for a two-game road trip to the top two teams in the Mountain West.

The Rebels are coming off one of their biggest wins of the year when they beat Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday. It was an impressive game against one of the best teams in the Mountain West.

They are now 8-6 in conference play and have played well over the last month going 5-2 in their last seven.

Tuesday the Rebels will look to stay hot and get three straight wins for just the second time this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.