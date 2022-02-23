UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada vs UNLV Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nevada

-3

143.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. UNLV

  • The Wolf Pack average 8.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Rebels allow (65.4).
  • The Rebels score just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (74.1).
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge puts up 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Will Baker leads the Wolf Pack at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12 points.
  • Kenan Blackshear is posting 8.1 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Warren Washington averages 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 60.4% from the floor.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton is putting up a team-best 21.7 points per game. And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. tops the Rebels in rebounding (9.4 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 0.6 assists. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Jordan McCabe is the Rebels' top assist man (4.8 per game), and he produces 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds.
  • The Rebels receive 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Donovan Williams.
  • Michael Nuga gives the Rebels 7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

