UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-3
143.5 points
Key Stats for Nevada vs. UNLV
- The Wolf Pack average 8.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Rebels allow (65.4).
- The Rebels score just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (74.1).
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge puts up 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Will Baker leads the Wolf Pack at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12 points.
- Kenan Blackshear is posting 8.1 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Warren Washington averages 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 60.4% from the floor.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is putting up a team-best 21.7 points per game. And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Royce Hamm Jr. tops the Rebels in rebounding (9.4 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 0.6 assists. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jordan McCabe is the Rebels' top assist man (4.8 per game), and he produces 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds.
- The Rebels receive 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Donovan Williams.
- Michael Nuga gives the Rebels 7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
22
2022
UNLV at Nevada
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)