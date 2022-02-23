UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) drives the lane between UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and forward Reece Brown (15) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -3 143.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. UNLV

The Wolf Pack average 8.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Rebels allow (65.4).

The Rebels score just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (74.1).

The Wolf Pack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge puts up 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Will Baker leads the Wolf Pack at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12 points.

Kenan Blackshear is posting 8.1 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Warren Washington averages 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 60.4% from the floor.

UNLV Players to Watch