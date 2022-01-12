UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (8-6, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (7-8, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Thomas & Mack Center, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. New Mexico

  • The Rebels record 7.5 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lobos give up (77.9).
  • The Lobos score an average of 79.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.3 the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Lobos' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

UNLV Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Rebels this season is Bryce Hamilton, who averages 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • UNLV's leading rebounder is Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 10.3 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan McCabe and his 4.6 assists per game.
  • Hamilton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Hamilton and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Hamilton leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging one per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scores 19 points per game and is the top scorer for the Lobos.
  • Javonte Johnson puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 15 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.
  • Mashburn is reliable from deep and leads the Lobos with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • House (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Gethro Muscadin (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Seattle U

W 76-56

Home

12/11/2021

Hartford

W 95-78

Home

12/15/2021

Omaha

W 84-71

Home

12/22/2021

San Diego

W 80-57

Home

1/1/2022

San Diego State

L 62-55

Home

1/11/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/14/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/18/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/28/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

UTEP

L 77-69

Home

12/19/2021

SMU

L 90-72

Home

12/21/2021

Norfolk State

W 68-54

Home

1/1/2022

Nevada

L 79-70

Away

1/8/2022

Utah State

L 90-87

Home

1/11/2022

UNLV

-

Away

1/15/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/19/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/25/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/28/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

New Mexico at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
