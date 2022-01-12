UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (8-6, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (7-8, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Thomas & Mack Center, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for UNLV vs. New Mexico
- The Rebels record 7.5 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lobos give up (77.9).
- The Lobos score an average of 79.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.3 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Lobos' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
UNLV Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Rebels this season is Bryce Hamilton, who averages 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- UNLV's leading rebounder is Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 10.3 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan McCabe and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Hamilton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- Hamilton and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Hamilton leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging one per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scores 19 points per game and is the top scorer for the Lobos.
- Javonte Johnson puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 15 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.
- Mashburn is reliable from deep and leads the Lobos with 1.9 made threes per game.
- House (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Gethro Muscadin (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Seattle U
W 76-56
Home
12/11/2021
Hartford
W 95-78
Home
12/15/2021
Omaha
W 84-71
Home
12/22/2021
San Diego
W 80-57
Home
1/1/2022
San Diego State
L 62-55
Home
1/11/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/14/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/18/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/28/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
UTEP
L 77-69
Home
12/19/2021
SMU
L 90-72
Home
12/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 68-54
Home
1/1/2022
Nevada
L 79-70
Away
1/8/2022
Utah State
L 90-87
Home
1/11/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/15/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/19/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/25/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/28/2022
San Jose State
-
Home