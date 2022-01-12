UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (8-6, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (7-8, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Thomas & Mack Center, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for UNLV vs. New Mexico

The Rebels record 7.5 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lobos give up (77.9).

The Lobos score an average of 79.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.3 the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Lobos' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

UNLV Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Rebels this season is Bryce Hamilton, who averages 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

UNLV's leading rebounder is Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 10.3 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan McCabe and his 4.6 assists per game.

Hamilton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Hamilton and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Hamilton leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging one per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scores 19 points per game and is the top scorer for the Lobos.

Javonte Johnson puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 15 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.

Mashburn is reliable from deep and leads the Lobos with 1.9 made threes per game.

House (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Gethro Muscadin (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Seattle U W 76-56 Home 12/11/2021 Hartford W 95-78 Home 12/15/2021 Omaha W 84-71 Home 12/22/2021 San Diego W 80-57 Home 1/1/2022 San Diego State L 62-55 Home 1/11/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/14/2022 Fresno State - Home 1/18/2022 San Diego State - Away 1/20/2022 Air Force - Away 1/22/2022 San Jose State - Home 1/28/2022 Colorado State - Away

New Mexico Schedule