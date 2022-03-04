How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (18-12, 10-7 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. UNLV

The Lobos score 74.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels put up 5.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lobos give up (75.5).

The Lobos are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lobos have allowed to their opponents.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jaelen House puts up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos with 18.2 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.

Jay Allen-Tovar paces the Lobos at 5.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 8.5 points.

Javonte Johnson posts 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

KJ Jenkins puts up 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

UNLV Players to Watch