How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (18-12, 10-7 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. UNLV
- The Lobos score 74.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels put up 5.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lobos give up (75.5).
- The Lobos are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lobos have allowed to their opponents.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House puts up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos with 18.2 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.
- Jay Allen-Tovar paces the Lobos at 5.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 8.5 points.
- Javonte Johnson posts 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- KJ Jenkins puts up 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring (21.7 points per game) and assists (2.3), and produces 4.9 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he contributes 8.7 points and 0.5 assists.
- Jordan McCabe leads the Rebels in assists (4.8 per game), and averages 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Donovan Williams is putting up 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Michael Nuga gives the Rebels 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
