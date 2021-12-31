UNLV vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) reacts after missing a shot during the second half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNLV Rebels (8-5, 0-0 MWC) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 0-0 MWC), winners of three straight. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State

    Key Stats for UNLV vs. San Diego State

    • The Rebels record 71.5 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 58.5 the Aztecs allow.
    • The Aztecs score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.6 the Rebels give up.
    • The Rebels make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Aztecs have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Royce Hamm Jr. leads UNLV in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Jordan McCabe leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
    • Hamilton leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Hamilton and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Hamilton leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley is at the top of the Aztecs scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
    • The San Diego State leaders in rebounding and assists are Nathan Mensah with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Trey Pulliam with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
    • Adam Seiko is dependable from three-point range and leads the Aztecs with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • San Diego State's leader in steals is Pulliam (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mensah (2.4 per game).

    UNLV Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    San Francisco

    L 83-62

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Seattle U

    W 76-56

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Hartford

    W 95-78

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Omaha

    W 84-71

    Home

    12/22/2021

    San Diego

    W 80-57

    Home

    1/1/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    San Diego State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 72-47

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    L 72-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 66-56

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 63-53

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCSD

    W 78-57

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    San Diego State at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

