UNLV vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

The UNLV Rebels (8-5, 0-0 MWC) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 0-0 MWC), winners of three straight. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for UNLV vs. San Diego State

The Rebels record 71.5 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 58.5 the Aztecs allow.

The Aztecs score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.6 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Aztecs have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Royce Hamm Jr. leads UNLV in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Jordan McCabe leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

Hamilton leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hamilton and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Hamilton leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley is at the top of the Aztecs scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.

The San Diego State leaders in rebounding and assists are Nathan Mensah with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Trey Pulliam with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).

Adam Seiko is dependable from three-point range and leads the Aztecs with 1.4 made threes per game.

San Diego State's leader in steals is Pulliam (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mensah (2.4 per game).

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 San Francisco L 83-62 Away 12/8/2021 Seattle U W 76-56 Home 12/11/2021 Hartford W 95-78 Home 12/15/2021 Omaha W 84-71 Home 12/22/2021 San Diego W 80-57 Home 1/1/2022 San Diego State - Home 1/8/2022 Air Force - Away 1/11/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/14/2022 Fresno State - Home 1/18/2022 San Diego State - Away 1/22/2022 San Jose State - Home

San Diego State Schedule