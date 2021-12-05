How to Watch UNLV at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

San Francisco hosts UNLV on Saturday night looking to stay perfect on the season in this college basketball matchup.

San Francisco has quietly gone 8-0 to start the year and are playing great basketball. All eyes have been on Gonzaga for good reason, but the Dons are not going to go away.

How to Watch UNLV at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Saturday night, they will look to stay perfect when they host a UNLV team that has lost two in a row and four out of five.

The Rebels completely flipped their roster over when Kevin Kruger took over the program and it is taken a while for them to all come together as one.

They have shown flashes of good play, but they are still struggling to put together a full game to start picking up wins.

They get a huge opportunity for a big win on Saturday when they take on San Francisco.

The Rebels will need to play a great game if they want to pull off a big upset, but they have shown they have the talent to do it.

