Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNLV at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Francisco hosts UNLV on Saturday night looking to stay perfect on the season in this college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    San Francisco has quietly gone 8-0 to start the year and are playing great basketball. All eyes have been on Gonzaga for good reason, but the Dons are not going to go away.

    How to Watch UNLV at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the UNLV at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday night, they will look to stay perfect when they host a UNLV team that has lost two in a row and four out of five.

    The Rebels completely flipped their roster over when Kevin Kruger took over the program and it is taken a while for them to all come together as one.

    They have shown flashes of good play, but they are still struggling to put together a full game to start picking up wins.

    They get a huge opportunity for a big win on Saturday when they take on San Francisco.

    The Rebels will need to play a great game if they want to pull off a big upset, but they have shown they have the talent to do it.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    UNLV at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13792550 (1)
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch St. Vincent's-St. Mary's vs. Sierra Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Canucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15710049
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNLV at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16532703
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy