Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (8-0) will host the UNLV Rebels (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. UNLV
- The Dons record 77.8 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 65.1 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels score only 2.3 more points per game (66.6) than the Dons allow their opponents to score (64.3).
- The Dons are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Yauhen Massalski posts a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 60.3% from the field.
- Khalil Shabazz puts up 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gabe Stefanini is putting up 11.3 points, 2.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Josh Kunen posts 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (10.5 per game), and he delivers 8.9 points and 0.3 assists.
- Bryce Hamilton is the Rebels' top scorer (15.3 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- The Rebels get 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Donovan Williams.
- Jordan McCabe is the Rebels' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he posts 6.4 points and 0.8 rebounds.
- Michael Nuga is posting 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor.
