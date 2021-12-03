Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (8-0) will host the UNLV Rebels (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. UNLV

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. UNLV

    • The Dons record 77.8 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 65.1 the Rebels give up.
    • The Rebels score only 2.3 more points per game (66.6) than the Dons allow their opponents to score (64.3).
    • The Dons are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Yauhen Massalski posts a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.4 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 60.3% from the field.
    • Khalil Shabazz puts up 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Gabe Stefanini is putting up 11.3 points, 2.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
    • Josh Kunen posts 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (10.5 per game), and he delivers 8.9 points and 0.3 assists.
    • Bryce Hamilton is the Rebels' top scorer (15.3 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
    • The Rebels get 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Donovan Williams.
    • Jordan McCabe is the Rebels' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he posts 6.4 points and 0.8 rebounds.
    • Michael Nuga is posting 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    UNLV at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
