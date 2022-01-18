UNLV hits the road for the first of two straight road games on Monday night. The Rebels take on San Jose State Monday and then head to Air Force for a Thursday night tilt.

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

They leave home after losing to Fresno State 73-68 on Friday night, keeping them from winning their second straight game.

The loss dropped the Rebels to 1-2 in the Mountain West and 9-7 overall. They have been playing better lately as they have won five of their last seven and Monday they will look to continue that play when they take on a San Jose State team that has lost two straight.

The Spartans have lost their first two Mountain West games to Fresno State and Colorado State. Neither game was particularly close, as they are now searching for answers and will try not to get buried in the conference standings.

San Jose State had won six of eight heading into Mountain West play, but the team has not been able to sustain it and are desperate to get a win on Monday night.

