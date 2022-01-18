UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (9-7, 1-2 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV vs San Jose State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UNLV

-8

140.5 points

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. UNLV

  • The 71.1 points per game the Rebels put up are just 1.1 more points than the Spartans give up (70.0).
  • The Spartans' 69.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 66.1 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton paces the Rebels at 18.8 points per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. posts a team-best 10.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field.
  • Donovan Williams averages 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jordan McCabe leads the Rebels at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 1.5 rebounds and 6.1 points.
  • Michael Nuga is posting 6.4 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • The Spartans receive 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
  • The Spartans receive 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Shon Robinson.
  • Trey Smith gets the Spartans 10.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Tibet Gorener is putting up 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

UNLV at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

