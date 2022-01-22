UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-4 MWC) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the UNLV Rebels (10-8, 2-3 MWC) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for UNLV vs. San Jose State
- The Rebels score 71.2 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 71.6 the Spartans allow.
- The Spartans score just 3.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Rebels give up to opponents (65.7).
- The Rebels make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Spartans' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 19.1 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Royce Hamm Jr. is UNLV's leading rebounder, pulling down 10 per game, while Jordan McCabe is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Hamilton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- The UNLV steals leader is Keshon Gilbert, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hamm, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore paces the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
- Trey Smith hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
San Diego State
L 62-55
Home
1/11/2022
New Mexico
W 85-56
Home
1/14/2022
Fresno State
L 73-68
Home
1/17/2022
San Jose State
W 81-56
Away
1/20/2022
Air Force
L 69-62
Away
1/22/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/24/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/5/2022
Utah State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Air Force
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Bethesda (CA)
W 118-43
Home
1/11/2022
Fresno State
L 79-59
Away
1/15/2022
Colorado State
L 78-42
Home
1/17/2022
UNLV
L 81-56
Home
1/19/2022
Wyoming
L 84-69
Away
1/22/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/25/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
2/1/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Boise State
-
Away
2/9/2022
San Diego State
-
Home