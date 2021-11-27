Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (4-2) take on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-1) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. UCLA

The Bruins average 86.2 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 60.8 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels' 69.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bruins give up.

This season, the Bruins have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.1% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

Juzang leads the Bruins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jaquez and Myles Johnson lead UCLA on the defensive end, with Jaquez leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton scores 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.

The UNLV leaders in rebounding and assists are Royce Hamm Jr. with 11.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.3 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Jordan McCabe with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game).

Donovan Williams is the most prolific from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.5 threes per game.

UNLV's leader in steals is McCabe (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (1.5 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Villanova W 86-77 Home 11/15/2021 Long Beach State W 100-79 Home 11/17/2021 North Florida W 98-63 Home 11/22/2021 Bellarmine W 75-62 Away 11/23/2021 Gonzaga L 83-63 Home 11/27/2021 UNLV - Away 12/1/2021 Colorado - Home 12/5/2021 Washington - Away 12/11/2021 Marquette - Away 12/15/2021 Alabama State - Home 12/18/2021 North Carolina - Away

UNLV Schedule