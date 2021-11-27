Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch UNLV vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNLV Rebels (4-2) take on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-1) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. UCLA

    Key Stats for UNLV vs. UCLA

    • The Bruins average 86.2 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 60.8 the Rebels give up.
    • The Rebels' 69.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bruins give up.
    • This season, the Bruins have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
    • The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.1% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • Juzang leads the Bruins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jaquez and Myles Johnson lead UCLA on the defensive end, with Jaquez leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton scores 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
    • The UNLV leaders in rebounding and assists are Royce Hamm Jr. with 11.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.3 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Jordan McCabe with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game).
    • Donovan Williams is the most prolific from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
    • UNLV's leader in steals is McCabe (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (1.5 per game).

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 86-77

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 100-79

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    W 98-63

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 75-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    UNLV Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Cal

    W 55-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 64-62

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    L 74-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wichita State

    L 74-73

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Whittier

    W 101-45

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    UCLA at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

