How to Watch UNLV vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (4-2) take on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-1) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for UNLV vs. UCLA
- The Bruins average 86.2 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 60.8 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels' 69.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bruins give up.
- This season, the Bruins have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.1% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- Juzang leads the Bruins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jaquez and Myles Johnson lead UCLA on the defensive end, with Jaquez leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scores 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
- The UNLV leaders in rebounding and assists are Royce Hamm Jr. with 11.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.3 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Jordan McCabe with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game).
- Donovan Williams is the most prolific from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- UNLV's leader in steals is McCabe (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (1.5 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Villanova
W 86-77
Home
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
W 100-79
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
W 98-63
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
W 75-62
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
L 83-63
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
-
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
-
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/15/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Cal
W 55-52
Home
11/15/2021
North Dakota State
W 64-62
Home
11/20/2021
Michigan
L 74-61
Away
11/22/2021
Wichita State
L 74-73
Home
11/24/2021
Whittier
W 101-45
Home
11/27/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/1/2021
SMU
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/8/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
12/11/2021
Hartford
-
Home
12/15/2021
Omaha
-
Home
How To Watch
November
27
2021
UCLA at UNLV
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
5:00
PM/EST
