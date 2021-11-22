UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will host the Wichita State Shockers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Wichita State

    Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wichita State

    • Last year, the Shockers averaged 71.5 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 67.5 the Rebels gave up.
    • The Rebels put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 66.8 the Shockers allowed to opponents.
    • The Shockers shot 40.5% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.1% the Rebels allowed to opponents.
    • The Rebels shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • Tyson Etienne averaged 16.3 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Trey Wade averaged 5.6 boards per game and Alterique Gilbert dished out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Etienne made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Gilbert averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Morris Udeze compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.0 points per game last season.
    • David Jenkins Jr. knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Wichita State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 60-57

    Home

    11/13/2021

    South Alabama

    W 64-58

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Arizona

    L 82-78

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 64-58

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cal

    W 55-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 64-62

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    L 74-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Whittier

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Roman Main Event Tournament: UNLV vs. Wichita State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16947929
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan

    2 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy