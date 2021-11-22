UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will host the Wichita State Shockers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wichita State
- Last year, the Shockers averaged 71.5 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 67.5 the Rebels gave up.
- The Rebels put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 66.8 the Shockers allowed to opponents.
- The Shockers shot 40.5% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.1% the Rebels allowed to opponents.
- The Rebels shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne averaged 16.3 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Trey Wade averaged 5.6 boards per game and Alterique Gilbert dished out 4.1 assists per game.
- Etienne made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Gilbert averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Morris Udeze compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.0 points per game last season.
- David Jenkins Jr. knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jacksonville State
W 60-57
Home
11/13/2021
South Alabama
W 64-58
Home
11/16/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-51
Home
11/19/2021
Arizona
L 82-78
Home
11/22/2021
UNLV
-
Away
11/26/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/1/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/5/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 64-58
Home
11/13/2021
Cal
W 55-52
Home
11/15/2021
North Dakota State
W 64-62
Home
11/20/2021
Michigan
L 74-61
Away
11/22/2021
Wichita State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Whittier
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/1/2021
SMU
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/8/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Roman Main Event Tournament: UNLV vs. Wichita State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
AM/EST
