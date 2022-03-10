UNLV vs. Wyoming: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 5 seed UNLV Rebels (18-13, 10-8 MWC) head into the MWC Tournament quarterfinal against the No. 4 seed Wyoming Cowboys (24-7, 13-5 MWC) on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV vs Wyoming Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UNLV

-1

136.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. UNLV

  • The Rebels record just 4.6 more points per game (70.3) than the Cowboys give up (65.7).
  • The Cowboys score an average of 73.8 points per game, eight more points than the 65.8 the Rebels give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Rebels have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.
  • The Cowboys have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton leads his team in points per game (21.9), and also puts up 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. posts a team-best 9.4 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 8.7 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor.
  • Jordan McCabe averages a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Donovan Williams is posting 12.4 points, 1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Michael Nuga averages 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Hunter Maldonado is the Cowboys' top assist man (6.4 per game), and he puts up 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fourth in the nation.
  • Graham Ike is posting team highs in points (19.9 per game) and rebounds (9.6). And he is producing 1.3 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Drake Jeffries is averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
  • Jeremiah Oden is putting up 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 53.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Xavier Dusell is putting up 8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 36.9% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

