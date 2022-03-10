UNLV vs. Wyoming: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 5 seed UNLV Rebels (18-13, 10-8 MWC) head into the MWC Tournament quarterfinal against the No. 4 seed Wyoming Cowboys (24-7, 13-5 MWC) on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UNLV -1 136.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. UNLV

The Rebels record just 4.6 more points per game (70.3) than the Cowboys give up (65.7).

The Cowboys score an average of 73.8 points per game, eight more points than the 65.8 the Rebels give up to opponents.

This season, the Rebels have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.

The Cowboys have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton leads his team in points per game (21.9), and also puts up 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce Hamm Jr. posts a team-best 9.4 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 8.7 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor.

Jordan McCabe averages a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Williams is posting 12.4 points, 1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Michael Nuga averages 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wyoming Players to Watch