UNLV vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) face the UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wyoming

The Rebels record 70.7 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allow.

The Cowboys score an average of 74.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.8 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Cowboys are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 41.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 22.0 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Royce Hamm Jr. is UNLV's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Jordan McCabe is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.

Hamilton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Keshon Gilbert and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Gilbert leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Ike holds the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Wyoming's assist leader is Hunter Maldonado with 6.3 per game. He also averages 18.9 points per game and adds 5.6 rebounds per game.

Drake Jeffries makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.

Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.8 per game).

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Boise State L 69-63 Away 2/16/2022 Fresno State W 60-57 Away 2/19/2022 Colorado State W 72-51 Home 2/22/2022 Nevada W 62-54 Away 2/26/2022 Boise State L 86-76 Home 3/2/2022 Wyoming - Home 3/5/2022 New Mexico - Away

Wyoming Schedule