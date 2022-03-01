UNLV vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) face the UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wyoming

  • The Rebels record 70.7 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allow.
  • The Cowboys score an average of 74.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.8 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Cowboys are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 41.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 22.0 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. is UNLV's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Jordan McCabe is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.
  • Hamilton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Keshon Gilbert and Hamm lead UNLV on the defensive end, with Gilbert leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Hamm in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Ike holds the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Wyoming's assist leader is Hunter Maldonado with 6.3 per game. He also averages 18.9 points per game and adds 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Drake Jeffries makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
  • Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.8 per game).

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Boise State

L 69-63

Away

2/16/2022

Fresno State

W 60-57

Away

2/19/2022

Colorado State

W 72-51

Home

2/22/2022

Nevada

W 62-54

Away

2/26/2022

Boise State

L 86-76

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

3/5/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

New Mexico

L 75-66

Away

2/19/2022

Air Force

W 75-67

Home

2/23/2022

Colorado State

L 61-55

Away

2/26/2022

Nevada

W 74-61

Home

2/28/2022

San Diego State

L 73-66

Home

3/2/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/5/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Wyoming at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

