How to Watch USC at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona hosts USC on Saturday evening coming off one of its biggest wins of the year against UCLA on Thursday night

Arizona went into Thursday night's game needing a win to have a shot at winning the Pac-12 and that is exactly what it got.

How to Watch USC at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Wildcats avenged its only Pac-12 loss of the year when they beat UCLA 76-66. They had lost to the Bruins just last week 75-59, but they flipped the script and picked up the win to take over control of the conference.

Arizona is now 8-1 in the Pac-12 and a game up on UCLA in the conference standings.

The Wildcats can't relax though, as they now must take on No. 19 USC at home on Saturday.

The Trojans are coming off a sloppy 58-53 win over Arizona State on Thursday for their second straight win. They are now 9-3 in the Pac-12 and still have a shot at the top of the conference, but need to find a way to win against a red-hot Arizona team on the road.

The Wildcats have been tough at home and USC will have to come in and play one of their best games of the year if they want to pull off the upset.

