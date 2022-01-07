Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC looks to stay perfect in college basketball as it travels to Cal to take on the Golden Bears in Pac-12 action.

USC heads to Cal on Thursday night looking to play its first game since Dec. 18 when it beat Georgia Tech 67-53. The Trojans have had their last three games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

How to Watch USC at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Thursday, they finally get back on the court looking to stay perfect as they have reeled off 12 straight wins to start the season. The great start has the Trojans up to No. 7 in the country.

They will look to stay undefeated and pick up its third Pac-12 win against a Cal team that has won five straight games.

The Golden Bears are playing their best basketball of the year as they have turned a 4-5 start into a 9-5 record and are now 2-1 in the Pac-12. 

Sunday, Cal played possibly its best game of the year as it blew out Arizona State 74-50. It was a dominant performance as the Golden Bears took control early and led by 18 at the half and never looked back.

Thursday night, they will look to follow that up with an upset of USC and pick up a huge home win.

College Basketball

