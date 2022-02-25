USC looks to run away with another Pac-12 win against Oregon State on Thursday night.

This season, No. 16 USC (23-4) has seen its team rise all the way up from No. 25 to start the season to No. 5 just six weeks ago. Since then, the Trojans have slid back some in the standings, but present one of the better teams in the Pac-12 overall with Oregon State (3-22) next on deck as the worst team in the conference.

How to Watch USC at Oregon State in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

A month ago, the Trojans took care of the Beavers 81-71 behind a strong performance from their starters with 66 combined points:

In that first game, Chevez Goodwin went for 20 points and 12 rebounds to pace the team inside-out with his play, while Drew Peterson (17 points, seven rebounds and four assists) and Boogie Ellis (14 points and four rebounds) shot it well from outside, combining to go 6-of-14 from three.

Isaiah Mobley, the older brother of potential NBA Rookie of the Year Evan Mobley, added in 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals while making key plays throughout the game.

The Beavers have had a rough season after winning their season opener against Portland State (73-64), as they have gone 2-22 with one non-conference and one conference win along the way.

They are counting the days down to the end of the season for this nightmare to end, despite having strong seasons from a few players.

Two juniors have been the bright spots in Jaron Lucas (13.0 points per game) leading the way in scoring and Dashawn Davis (9.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game) pacing the team as their engine.

