How to Watch USC at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC heads to Utah going for its second straight win on Saturday night

USC bounced back from a 79-69 loss to Oregon on Saturday with a close 71-68 win over Colorado on Thursday.

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the USC at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 5-2 in the Pac-12 and 15-2 overall. 

It has been a rough week and a half for the Trojans as they saw their perfect record disappear with an upset loss to Stanford and then the loss to the Ducks.

USC was cruising but has stumbled a bit and now is back chasing UCLA and Arizona in the conference standings.

Saturday night the Trojans will look to get a road win against a Utah team that has lost seven straight games. 

The Utes nearly ended their streak on Thursday night as they played No. 9 UCLA tough, but came up just short in the 63-58 loss.

It was the second straight close loss as they got beat by Arizona State 64-62 on Monday.

The Utes are spiraling and need a huge win and Saturday they could get that with an upset of USC.

