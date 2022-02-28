How to Watch USC vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Galen Center
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for USC vs. Arizona
- The 73.5 points per game the Trojans average are 6.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (66.7).
- The Wildcats score an average of 84.4 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 64.8 the Trojans allow.
- The Trojans are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (38.1%).
USC Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.
- The Arizona leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Koloko with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Kerr Kriisa with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Kriisa is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Arizona's leader in steals is Dalen Terry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Koloko (2.9 per game).
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
UCLA
W 67-64
Home
2/17/2022
Washington
W 79-69
Home
2/20/2022
Washington State
W 62-60
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon State
W 94-91
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
W 70-69
Away
3/1/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
UCLA
-
Away
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Washington
W 92-68
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon State
W 83-69
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon
W 84-81
Home
2/24/2022
Utah
W 97-77
Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
L 79-63
Away
3/1/2022
USC
-
Away
3/3/2022
Stanford
-
Home
3/5/2022
Cal
-
Home
