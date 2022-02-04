Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday night, No. 19 USC and Arizona State meet for the second time in as many weeks. In their last game, the Trojans had the upper hand.

On Thursday night, No. 19 USC visits Arizona State in Pac-12 action. This will be the second game between the two teams in as many weeks, with the two sides squaring off back on Jan. 24. 

In that game, the Trojans got the better of the Sun Devils. Can Bobby Hurley's team even the series as the action moves to Tempe?

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream USC vs. Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC ran away with that last matchup, notching a 78-56 win in Los Angeles. Senior guard Drew Peterson led the way for the Trojans, scoring a team-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds.

The real story was the Trojans' defense. Arizona State shot just 34.4% from the field in that game and 26.7% from three.

The Trojans' defense has been excellent all year. They're allowing just 63.5 points per game, which is the second-lowest total in the Pac-12.

With that strong defense, the Trojans have worked their way to an 18-3 overall record. They have an 8-3 mark against conference opponents.

On the other side, Arizona State is trying to snap a three-game losing streak. The Sun Devils have only played once since their last meeting with USC, losing to in-state rival Arizona on Jan 29.

You can catch this game Thursday night on ESPN 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

