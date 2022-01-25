USC vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 15 USC Trojans (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Galen Center, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State

Key Stats for USC vs. Arizona State

  • The Trojans score 6.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Sun Devils allow (68.2).
  • The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.6 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 63.4 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • The Trojans are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 37% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

  • The Trojans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 14.8 points, 8.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game.
  • The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
  • Mobley and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Mobley leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne is at the top of the Sun Devils scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also pulls down three rebounds and averages 1.4 assists per game.
  • Kimani Lawrence has a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
  • Horne is reliable from three-point range and leads the Sun Devils with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.7 per game).

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Stanford

L 75-69

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon State

W 81-71

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon

L 79-69

Home

1/20/2022

Colorado

W 61-58

Away

1/22/2022

Utah

W 79-67

Away

1/24/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/29/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/12/2022

UCLA

-

Home

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

San Francisco

L 66-65

Home

1/2/2022

Cal

L 74-50

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado

L 75-57

Home

1/17/2022

Utah

W 64-62

Home

1/22/2022

Stanford

L 79-76

Away

1/24/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/3/2022

USC

-

Home

2/5/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/7/2022

Arizona

-

Home

2/10/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Arizona State at USC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
