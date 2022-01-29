USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) will visit the No. 15 USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch USC vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Cal

The Trojans average 74.3 points per game, nine more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears average only 1.5 more points per game (64.6) than the Trojans give up (63.1).

The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Golden Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 14.4 points, 8.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game.

The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd sits at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.

The Cal leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Kelly with 8.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.5 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Joel Brown with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).

Grant Anticevich is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.

Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Oregon L 79-69 Home 1/20/2022 Colorado W 61-58 Away 1/22/2022 Utah W 79-67 Away 1/24/2022 Arizona State W 78-56 Home 1/27/2022 Stanford L 64-61 Home 1/29/2022 Cal - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/5/2022 Arizona - Away 2/12/2022 UCLA - Home 2/17/2022 Washington - Home 2/20/2022 Washington State - Home

Cal Schedule