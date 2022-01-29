USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) will visit the No. 15 USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch USC vs. Cal

Key Stats for USC vs. Cal

  • The Trojans average 74.3 points per game, nine more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears give up.
  • The Golden Bears average only 1.5 more points per game (64.6) than the Trojans give up (63.1).
  • The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Golden Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

USC Players to Watch

  • The Trojans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 14.4 points, 8.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game.
  • The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
  • Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd sits at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
  • The Cal leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Kelly with 8.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.5 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Joel Brown with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
  • Grant Anticevich is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Oregon

L 79-69

Home

1/20/2022

Colorado

W 61-58

Away

1/22/2022

Utah

W 79-67

Away

1/24/2022

Arizona State

W 78-56

Home

1/27/2022

Stanford

L 64-61

Home

1/29/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/12/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/17/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/20/2022

Washington State

-

Home

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

UCLA

L 60-52

Home

1/12/2022

Washington

L 64-55

Away

1/15/2022

Washington State

L 65-57

Away

1/23/2022

Arizona

L 96-71

Home

1/27/2022

UCLA

L 81-57

Away

1/29/2022

USC

-

Away

2/1/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/3/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/5/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/9/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

California at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

