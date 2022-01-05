USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the No. 7 USC Trojans (12-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Trojans have won 12 games in a row.
How to Watch Cal vs. USC
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. USC
- The Golden Bears average 6.2 more points per game (66.9) than the Trojans give up (60.7).
- The Trojans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears allow.
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 35.2% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
- The Trojans' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly puts up 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 61.2% from the field.
- Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Grant Anticevich is averaging 12.1 points, 1.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
- Joel Brown puts up a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
- Jalen Celestine puts up 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley tops the Trojans in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (9.6), and posts 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Drew Peterson is the Trojans' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he delivers 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.
- Chevez Goodwin gives the Trojans 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Trojans get 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Boogie Ellis.
- Agbonkpolo gets the Trojans 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
USC at California
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)