USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the No. 7 USC Trojans (12-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Trojans have won 12 games in a row.

How to Watch Cal vs. USC

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. USC

The Golden Bears average 6.2 more points per game (66.9) than the Trojans give up (60.7).

The Trojans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears allow.

This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 35.2% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.

The Trojans' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly puts up 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 61.2% from the field.

Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grant Anticevich is averaging 12.1 points, 1.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Joel Brown puts up a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Jalen Celestine puts up 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

USC Players to Watch