USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the No. 7 USC Trojans (12-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Trojans have won 12 games in a row.

    How to Watch Cal vs. USC

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. USC

    • The Golden Bears average 6.2 more points per game (66.9) than the Trojans give up (60.7).
    • The Trojans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears allow.
    • This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 35.2% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
    • The Trojans' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly puts up 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 61.2% from the field.
    • Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Grant Anticevich is averaging 12.1 points, 1.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
    • Joel Brown puts up a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
    • Jalen Celestine puts up 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Mobley tops the Trojans in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (9.6), and posts 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Drew Peterson is the Trojans' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he delivers 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.
    • Chevez Goodwin gives the Trojans 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Trojans get 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Boogie Ellis.
    • Agbonkpolo gets the Trojans 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    USC at California

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to gain control of the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Portland vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy