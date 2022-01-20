USC heads to Colorado on Thursday to take on the Buffaloes in a big Pac-12 battle.

USC was rolling winning its first 13 games of the year and starting Pac-12 play 3-0. Unfortunately, that came to a halt last week as the Trojans lost two of three and fell out of the top ten.

How to Watch USC at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The Trojans were upset by Stanford 75-69 on Tuesday and then lost again on Saturday to a streaking Oregon team 79-69.

They did beat Oregon State in between those losses, but they suddenly find themselves just 4-2 in the Pac-12 and chasing UCLA and Arizona in the conference standings.

Thursday night the Trojans take on a Colorado team they are tied with in the standings as they look to get back on track.

The Buffaloes will look to extend the Trojans slump and, in turn, win their second straight game.

Colorado is coming off a 75-57 win over Arizona State that kept it from losing a second straight game. The Buffaloes lost to Arizona the game before and it snapped a season-high five-game winning streak.

They are now 4-2 in the Pac-12 and 12-4 overall. Thursday is a big game for them as they look to pass USC in the standings and prove they belong near the top of the conference.

