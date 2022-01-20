How to Watch USC vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total USC -2 137 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. USC

The Trojans score 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Buffaloes give up (66.1).

The Buffaloes score an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.5 the Trojans allow.

This season, the Trojans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley paces the Trojans with 15.3 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.

Drew Peterson paces his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also posts 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chevez Goodwin puts up 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.6% from the floor.

Boogie Ellis averages 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Agbonkpolo is averaging 7.8 points, 0.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Colorado Players to Watch