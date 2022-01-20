Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Coors Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-2

137 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. USC

  • The Trojans score 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Buffaloes give up (66.1).
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.5 the Trojans allow.
  • This season, the Trojans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley paces the Trojans with 15.3 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.
  • Drew Peterson paces his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also posts 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Chevez Goodwin puts up 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.6% from the floor.
  • Boogie Ellis averages 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Agbonkpolo is averaging 7.8 points, 0.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker is the Buffaloes' top scorer (13.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and contributes 1.2 assists.
  • Evan Battey is putting up 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 53.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is the Buffaloes' top assist man (2.7 per game), and he contributes 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.
  • Tristan da Silva is posting 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Nique Clifford is putting up 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

USC at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
