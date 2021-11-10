Publish date:
How to Watch USC vs. CSU Northridge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) take on the USC Trojans (0-0) at Galen Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. CSU Northridge
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Key Stats for USC vs. CSU Northridge
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Matadors allowed (77.7).
- The Matadors' 72.1 points per game last year were 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up.
- The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Matadors allowed to opponents.
- The Matadors shot 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Tahj Eaddy averaged 2.8 assists per game to go with his 13.6 PPG scoring average.
- Eaddy knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Isaiah White and Mobley were defensive standouts last season, with White averaging 1.0 steal per game and Mobley collecting 2.8 blocks per contest.
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- TJ Starks averaged 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season.
- Alex Merkviladze pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Darius Brown II averaged 5.3 assists per contest.
- Starks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brown averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Fidelis Okereke compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
11/13/2021
Temple
-
Away
11/16/2021
FGCU
-
Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Utah
-
Home
CSU Northridge Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
USC
-
Away
11/13/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/19/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
11/24/2021
Saint Katherine
-
Home
11/28/2021
San Diego
-
Away
12/4/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
