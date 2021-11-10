Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. CSU Northridge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) take on the USC Trojans (0-0) at Galen Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch USC vs. CSU Northridge

    Key Stats for USC vs. CSU Northridge

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Matadors allowed (77.7).
    • The Matadors' 72.1 points per game last year were 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up.
    • The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Matadors allowed to opponents.
    • The Matadors shot 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tahj Eaddy averaged 2.8 assists per game to go with his 13.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Eaddy knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Isaiah White and Mobley were defensive standouts last season, with White averaging 1.0 steal per game and Mobley collecting 2.8 blocks per contest.

    CSU Northridge Players to Watch

    • TJ Starks averaged 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season.
    • Alex Merkviladze pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Darius Brown II averaged 5.3 assists per contest.
    • Starks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Fidelis Okereke compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    CSU Northridge Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Saint Katherine

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Cal State Northridge at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

