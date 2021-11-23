USC vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch USC vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 USC Trojans (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. Dixie State
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
Key Stats for USC vs. Dixie State
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Trailblazers allowed (76.3).
- The Trailblazers scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 4.5 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up.
- The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.
- The Trailblazers shot 41.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Tahj Eaddy averaged 2.8 assists per game to go with his 13.6 PPG scoring average.
- Eaddy hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Isaiah White and Mobley were defensive standouts last season, with White averaging 1.0 steal per game and Mobley collecting 2.8 blocks per contest.
Dixie State Players to Watch
- Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points per game last season along with 3.2 assists.
- Hunter Schofield hauled in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
- Gooden knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Gooden averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Dason Youngblood compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Northridge
W 89-49
Home
11/13/2021
Temple
W 76-71
Away
11/16/2021
FGCU
W 78-61
Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Utah
-
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
Dixie State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Gonzaga
L 97-63
Away
11/12/2021
Southern Utah
W 83-76
Home
11/19/2021
Texas State
L 85-65
Home
11/20/2021
CSU Northridge
L 79-73
Away
11/22/2021
USC
-
Away
11/27/2021
Weber State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Katherine
-
Home
12/11/2021
Denver
-
Home
