USC vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 USC Trojans (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Galen Center.

    How to Watch USC vs. Dixie State

    Key Stats for USC vs. Dixie State

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Trailblazers allowed (76.3).
    • The Trailblazers scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 4.5 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up.
    • The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.
    • The Trailblazers shot 41.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tahj Eaddy averaged 2.8 assists per game to go with his 13.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Eaddy hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Isaiah White and Mobley were defensive standouts last season, with White averaging 1.0 steal per game and Mobley collecting 2.8 blocks per contest.

    Dixie State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points per game last season along with 3.2 assists.
    • Hunter Schofield hauled in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
    • Gooden knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Gooden averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Dason Youngblood compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 89-49

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 76-71

    Away

    11/16/2021

    FGCU

    W 78-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    Dixie State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 97-63

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 83-76

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Texas State

    L 85-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    CSU Northridge

    L 79-73

    Away

    11/22/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Katherine

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Dixie State at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

