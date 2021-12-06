USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 USC Trojans (8-0) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

    How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

    Key Stats for USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

    • The Trojans put up 6.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Colonels give up (71.9).
    • The Colonels average 21.9 more points per game (82.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (60.5).
    • This season, the Trojans have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.
    • The Colonels have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

    USC Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Trojans this season is Boogie Ellis, who averages 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
    • USC's leading rebounder is Isaiah Mobley averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Peterson and his 3.9 assists per game.
    • The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Ellis, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
    • Mobley and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Mobley leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Michael Moreno sits at the top of the Colonels scoring leaderboard with 13.1 points per game. He also grabs 6.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.9 assists per game.
    • Jannson Williams has a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 13.1 points and 0.6 assists per game for Eastern Kentucky to take the top rebound spot on the team. Devontae Blanton holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per matchup.
    • Williams knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonels.
    • Moreno (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Kentucky while Williams (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    W 98-71

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 70-55

    Away

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    W 58-43

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    W 93-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    Eastern Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 77-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 82-43

    Home

    11/26/2021

    West Virginia

    L 80-77

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Radford

    L 88-75

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 85-80

    Away

    12/7/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    North Alabama

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Eastern Kentucky at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

