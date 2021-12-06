USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 USC Trojans (8-0) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Trojans put up 6.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Colonels give up (71.9).

The Colonels average 21.9 more points per game (82.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (60.5).

This season, the Trojans have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.

The Colonels have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trojans this season is Boogie Ellis, who averages 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

USC's leading rebounder is Isaiah Mobley averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Peterson and his 3.9 assists per game.

The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Ellis, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Mobley and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Mobley leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Michael Moreno sits at the top of the Colonels scoring leaderboard with 13.1 points per game. He also grabs 6.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.9 assists per game.

Jannson Williams has a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 13.1 points and 0.6 assists per game for Eastern Kentucky to take the top rebound spot on the team. Devontae Blanton holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per matchup.

Williams knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonels.

Moreno (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Kentucky while Williams (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Dixie State W 98-71 Home 11/25/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 70-55 Away 11/26/2021 San Diego State W 58-43 Away 12/1/2021 Utah W 93-73 Home 12/4/2021 Washington State W 63-61 Away 12/7/2021 Eastern Kentucky - Home 12/12/2021 Long Beach State - Home 12/15/2021 UC Irvine - Home 12/18/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/21/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 12/30/2021 Arizona State - Home

Eastern Kentucky Schedule