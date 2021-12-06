USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 USC Trojans (8-0) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for USC vs. Eastern Kentucky
- The Trojans put up 6.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Colonels give up (71.9).
- The Colonels average 21.9 more points per game (82.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (60.5).
- This season, the Trojans have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.
- The Colonels have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Trojans this season is Boogie Ellis, who averages 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
- USC's leading rebounder is Isaiah Mobley averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Peterson and his 3.9 assists per game.
- The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Ellis, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- Mobley and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Mobley leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Michael Moreno sits at the top of the Colonels scoring leaderboard with 13.1 points per game. He also grabs 6.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.9 assists per game.
- Jannson Williams has a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 13.1 points and 0.6 assists per game for Eastern Kentucky to take the top rebound spot on the team. Devontae Blanton holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Williams knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonels.
- Moreno (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Kentucky while Williams (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
W 98-71
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 70-55
Away
11/26/2021
San Diego State
W 58-43
Away
12/1/2021
Utah
W 93-73
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
W 63-61
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/21/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Albany (NY)
W 77-64
Home
11/22/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 82-43
Home
11/26/2021
West Virginia
L 80-77
Away
11/28/2021
Radford
L 88-75
Away
12/4/2021
Western Kentucky
L 85-80
Away
12/7/2021
USC
-
Away
12/11/2021
Marshall
-
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
1/4/2022
Central Arkansas
-
Home
1/8/2022
Bellarmine
-
Away
1/11/2022
North Alabama
-
Away