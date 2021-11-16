USC vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch USC vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 USC Trojans (2-0) square off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-12.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for FGCU vs. USC
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans put up were 5.9 more points than the Eagles allowed (69.0).
- The Eagles averaged 6.7 more points per game last year (71.8) than the Trojans allowed their opponents to score (65.1).
- Last season, the Trojans had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
- The Eagles shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Trojans averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley led the Trojans with 16.4 points per contest and 8.7 rebounds last season, while also posting 2.4 assists.
- Isaiah Mobley posted 9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Tahj Eaddy averaged a team-high 2.8 assists per game last year. He also averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Drew Peterson put up 9.8 points, 2.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Isaiah White averaged 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Cyrus Largie put up 13.4 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Eli Abaev pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, while Franco Miller Jr. averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
- Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Catto and Dakota Rivers were defensive standouts last season, with Catto averaging 1.4 steals per game and Rivers collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.
