USC vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 USC Trojans (2-0) square off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch FGCU vs. USC

    USC vs FGCU Betting Information

    USC

    -12.5

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for FGCU vs. USC

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans put up were 5.9 more points than the Eagles allowed (69.0).
    • The Eagles averaged 6.7 more points per game last year (71.8) than the Trojans allowed their opponents to score (65.1).
    • Last season, the Trojans had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
    • The Eagles shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Trojans averaged.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley led the Trojans with 16.4 points per contest and 8.7 rebounds last season, while also posting 2.4 assists.
    • Isaiah Mobley posted 9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.
    • Tahj Eaddy averaged a team-high 2.8 assists per game last year. He also averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Drew Peterson put up 9.8 points, 2.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Isaiah White averaged 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.

    FGCU Players to Watch

    • Cyrus Largie put up 13.4 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Eli Abaev pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, while Franco Miller Jr. averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Catto and Dakota Rivers were defensive standouts last season, with Catto averaging 1.4 steals per game and Rivers collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    USC at Florida Gulf Coast

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
