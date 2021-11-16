How to Watch USC vs. Florida Gulf Coast

During the 2013 NCAA Tournament, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles were on a Cinderella run. First, they won the Atlantic Sun Tournament to gain admittance to the Big Dance and then dunk their way to the Sweet Sixteen.

How to Watch Trojans vs. Eagles:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Trojans at Eagles game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

That season was Andy Enfield’s second as head coach and his final with the program. However, he turned that postseason run into a job higher up the Division 1 ladder with the USC Trojans.

In his first eight seasons, Enfield has taken USC to the NCAA Tournament three times. Last year’s trip to the Elite Eight is the highlight of his tenure in Southern California. Today, Enfield and the Trojans travel to Fort Myers to face the Eagles.

However, the driving force behind the Trojans’ success -- Evan Mobley -- is currently busy helping remake the Cleveland Cavaliers into a playoff-caliber team. Luckily for Enfield, there’s another Mobley brother who chose to remain with USC for another year. Isaiah Mobley has become a complete player throughout his time with the Trojans, and he looks to be on the verge of a big season.

Enfield is also hoping that Memphis-transfer Boogie Ellis can help bring the Trojans some defensive intensity and champion mindset from his time with the Tigers.

Both USC and Florida Gulf Coast come into this game after playing solid opponents. The Trojans were able to sneak a win away from Temple, while FGCU had their hands full with March Madness’s most-recent Cinderella, Loyola, in an 89-77 loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.