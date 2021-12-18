Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch USC at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC looks to stay perfect when it travels to Arizona to take on Georgia Tech in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
    USC stayed undefeated on the season on Wednesday when it beat UC Irvine on Wednesday 66-61. The win was the Trojans' 11th straight to start the year and has them up to No. 10 in the AP Poll.

    How to Watch USC at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the USC at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trojans have played great to start the year, but they have yet to beat a ranked team and had a handful of close games. 

    They have found ways to win each game, though, and are looking to be a force in the Pac-12 this year.

    Saturday, they will look to get a big win against a Georgia Tech that has lost three straight.

    The Yellow Jackets have lost to Wisconsin, North Carolina and LSU over their last three and are now just 5-4. 

    They had a great start to the year but as the competition has gotten better, they have struggled. 

    Saturday, they get another shot at a big win against USC. Georgia Tech is desperate for a big win while the Trojans are looking to stay perfect in what should be a very entertaining game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    USC at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
