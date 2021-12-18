USC looks to stay perfect when it travels to Arizona to take on Georgia Tech in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

USC stayed undefeated on the season on Wednesday when it beat UC Irvine on Wednesday 66-61. The win was the Trojans' 11th straight to start the year and has them up to No. 10 in the AP Poll.

How to Watch USC at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Trojans have played great to start the year, but they have yet to beat a ranked team and had a handful of close games.

They have found ways to win each game, though, and are looking to be a force in the Pac-12 this year.

Saturday, they will look to get a big win against a Georgia Tech that has lost three straight.

The Yellow Jackets have lost to Wisconsin, North Carolina and LSU over their last three and are now just 5-4.

They had a great start to the year but as the competition has gotten better, they have struggled.

Saturday, they get another shot at a big win against USC. Georgia Tech is desperate for a big win while the Trojans are looking to stay perfect in what should be a very entertaining game.

