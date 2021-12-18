Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the No. 10 USC Trojans (11-0) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    USC vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -8.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. USC

    • The 76.7 points per game the Trojans score are 8.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.3).
    • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 70.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow.
    • The Trojans are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
    • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Mobley puts up 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Drew Peterson posts a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the field.
    • Chevez Goodwin is putting up 13.2 points, 0.6 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.
    • Boogie Ellis is putting up 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Agbonkpolo averages 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher is the Yellow Jackets' top rebounder (7 per game), and he produces 13.7 points and 2.3 assists.
    • The Yellow Jackets get 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Rodney Howard.
    • Deivon Smith is putting up 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 33.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • Kyle Sturdivant gets the Yellow Jackets 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    USC vs. Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
