The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the No. 10 USC Trojans (11-0) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total USC -8.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. USC

The 76.7 points per game the Trojans score are 8.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.3).

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 70.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow.

The Trojans are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley puts up 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Drew Peterson posts a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the field.

Chevez Goodwin is putting up 13.2 points, 0.6 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.

Boogie Ellis is putting up 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Agbonkpolo averages 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch